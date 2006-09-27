Both Parties Find Ammo in Threat Summary

Both Democrats and Republicans are finding political ammunition in the four pages of the National Intelligence Estimate summary on global terrorism that was released Tuesday.

President Bush and his allies say it bolsters their argument that Iraq is central to fighting terrorism, and that the U.S. needs to "stay the course."

But Democrats argue that the document supports their view that the Iraq war has been a massive blunder that has made Americans less safe.

Passages in the report lend themselves to either argument, but ultimately, it may prove more damaging to the Bush camp.

