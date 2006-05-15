Bush Calls for Troops, Funds to Secure Border

President Bush proposes adding up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border to curb illegal immigration, as well as creating a temporary or "guest" worker program. The president outlined his plans for immigration in a live address from the White House.

The president's remarks were timed to coincide with a debate on immigration in the Senate, which has struggled to find a compromise between toughening border security and easing the path for illegal immigrants to enter the country and work legally.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.