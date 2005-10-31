The Measure of Sam Cooke's 'Triumph'

Biographer Peter Guralnick's new book is Dream Boogie: The Triumph of Sam Cooke. Guralnick follows the life of rhythm and blues legend Sam Cooke from his roots in gospel music through his legendary career as a singer and songwriter whose hits include "You Send Me," "Bring it on Home to Me," "Only Sixteen" and many others.

Guralnick has written extensively about American music. His other work includes a two-part biography on Elvis Presley as well as a trilogy on American roots music.

This week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is celebrating the legacy of Sam Cooke with panels, films, a daylong conference and two tribute concerts featuring Aretha Franklin and Elvis Costello.

