Photographs of a Reggae Legend

By Alex Chadwick
Published February 4, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Between 1978 and 1980, photographer Bruce Talamon toured with reggae singer Bob Marley and shot some of the most popular images of the musician. He talks about his experiences touring with Marley -- who would have turned 60 on Februrary 6 -- with NPR's Alex Chadwick.

Many of the photos were published in Talamon's book, Bob Marley: Spirit Dancer. The images remain an indelible portrait of an artist at the height of his creative power.

