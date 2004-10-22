The Capitol Steps Sing Satires of Bush and Kerry

A presidential election season means more than a busy time for politicos and journalists. Satirists and comedians also must hustle to keep up with the times. The Washington, D.C.-based comedy troupe the Capitol Steps has been in the thick of it, writing songs and skits that bring out the silly side of the campaign trail.

The group will soon release a new CD of songs such as "Electile Dysfunction" and "Both Sides." The material has been honed in live shows, which sometimes include a parodic debate featuring the question, "Why did the chicken cross the road?"

Elaina Newport is the producer of the Capitol Steps. She says even ardent Bush or Kerry supporters will often laugh loudly at songs that make fun of their candidates. Newport discusses singing political punch lines in an election year.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.