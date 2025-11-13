Wellness Center w/GiAnna Rossano
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan talks with GiAnna Rossano, Associate Director of the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center about the services the center offers and how you can support their mission to help those in need.
The Wellness Center could use your help with donations of the products listed below:
Grab and Go Items
- Granola bars / protein bars
- Trail mix or nuts
- Individual fruit cups (no sugar added)
- Individual applesauce
- Crackers and peanut butter packs
- Instant oatmeal cups
- Microwaveable soups
- Microwavable pasta bowls
Hygiene Items
- Shampoo/Conditioner
- Dry shampoo
- Body wash
- Shaving cream
- Moisturizer
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Floss
- Deodorant
- Chapstick
- Hand sanitizer
Weekly Grocery Items
- Pouches tuna or chicken
- Lentils
- Quinoa
- Box stuffing
- Pasta and rice
- Pasta sauce
- Instant noodles or soups
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Pancake mix & syrup
- Broth or stock (chicken, beef, vegetable)
- Muffin mix
- Bread mix
- Boxed mac and cheese
- Fruit juice
- Flour
- Sugar
- Snacks (e.g., crackers, pretzels, popcorn, cookies)
- Cooking oil (vegetable, canola, olive)
- Baby Food