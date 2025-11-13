Wellness Center w/GiAnna Rossano

The Wellness Center could use your help with donations of the products listed below:

Grab and Go Items



Granola bars / protein bars

Trail mix or nuts

Individual fruit cups (no sugar added)

Individual applesauce

Crackers and peanut butter packs

Instant oatmeal cups

Microwaveable soups

Microwavable pasta bowls

Hygiene Items



Shampoo/Conditioner

Dry shampoo

Body wash

Shaving cream

Moisturizer

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Floss

Deodorant

Chapstick

Hand sanitizer

Weekly Grocery Items

