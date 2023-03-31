There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them. Based in Manasquan, the Samaritan Center is a 501©3 non-profit corporation providing individuals, couples, and families professional counseling in a confidential, calm, and serene environment. The mission of The Samaritan Center at the Jersey Shore is to provide hope and resiliency through professional counseling and educational programing. They offer professional counseling services that address issues including anxiety, depression, adverse childhood experiences, alcohol and drug use, job and financial stressors. To find out more about the Samaritan Center, what they do and upcoming events, njsamaritan.org.