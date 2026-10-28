Monmouth County Highlights Lithium-Ion Battery Safety During Fire Prevention Month

Monmouth County Commissioners have recognized October as Fire Prevention Month, with this year's campaign focusing on the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires.

The campaign, called “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging is a Superpower,” encourages residents to use the chargers that came with their devices, charge on hard, flat surfaces, and unplug devices once fully charged. Commissioner Director Tom Arnone says the month is also an opportunity to thank volunteer and career firefighters for their service. The proclamation was presented to County Fire Marshal Craig Flannigan Senior and Fire Academy Coordinator Vincent Adamkiewicz.