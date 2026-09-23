Commissioners Invite Monmouth ACTS Partners to Learn About Available Programs

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I am pleased to invite our Monmouth ACTS partners to attend this information session to learn about the programs administered by the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “As requirements for social services programs continue to change, the County wants to make sure that our partners have the most up-to-date information.”

The session will provide information about the programs offered by the Division of Social Services, including income limits, required documents and a summary of program rules and guidelines so our partners can better serve their clients. The information is intended to help Monmouth ACTS partners better serve their clients.

Individuals interested in attending are asked to register on Eventbrite by noon on Sept. 23.

“Programs to be discussed on Sept. 24 will include SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, General Assistance and Homeless Intake,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Social Services. “This program is for all Monmouth ACTS partner organizations, especially those individuals who work directly with residents.”