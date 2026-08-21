County Commissioners host a “Safe Streets for All in Monmouth County” press conference

LITTLE SILVER, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners hosted a “Safe Streets for All in Monmouth County” press conference to emphasize the importance of pedestrian and traffic safety as the new school year approaches and encourage communities to take proactive steps to improve safety on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“We have come together today to talk about something that affects every community in Monmouth County, particularly as the new school year approaches: pedestrian and traffic safety,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “In the coming weeks, our roads will become busier as students return to school, school buses resume their routes, and more children and families are walking and biking throughout our communities. This is an important time for all of us to take a fresh look at how we can make our streets safer.”

The Borough of Little Silver has been very proactive in securing grants to fund safety improvements.

“Traffic and pedestrian safety are always a major focus in Little Silver, and with the number of county roadways traversing the Borough, we are deeply grateful for the support of the Monmouth County Commissioners, the Sheriff and the Prosecutor’s office in our efforts to keep our residents safe. From working with us on speed limits, providing assistance to rework roadways or improve intersection crossings, and of course with respect to enforcement, it has been a productive partnership that has helped keep Little Silver traveler-friendly. As the redevelopment of the Fort Monmouth property continues right next door, we look forward to continuing to work with Monmouth County to handle whatever traffic safety challenges may present themselves,” said Little Silver Mayor Robert Neff, Jr.

“What Little Silver is doing is a great example of how municipalities can take a proactive look at their streets, intersections, pedestrian routes and traffic patterns and identify opportunities to make them safer,” added Commissioner Director Arnone.

The Monmouth County Division of Planning has recently released its Safe Streets Monmouth Plan which emphasizes that small, everyday decisions can have a meaningful impact and helps develop strategies to make roadways safer.

“Data like this is essential in helping law enforcement and transportation professionals identify safety concerns, develop effective strategies, and create safer roadways for all who travel through our communities,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Division of Planning. “Creating safer streets requires a community-wide effort involving drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, schools, law enforcement, transportation professionals, and residents. The goal of Safe Streets for All is ultimately about protecting people.”

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden also provided remarks about their role in Safe Streets for All.

"In order to keep our residents safe, there are two core foundations we must collectively achieve," Prosecutor Santiago stated. "First, we must educate motorists, e-bike riders, bicyclists, and pedestrians on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations for their own safety and the safety of others. Second, those who do not follow the law will be charged and prosecuted accordingly. This shared responsibility requires your complete attention when navigating our roadways. Put down the phone, remove the headphones, and avoid all distractions."

“Keeping our roadways safe is a shared responsibility, and it begins with making smart decisions every time we get behind the wheel,” said Sheriff Golden. “As students head back to school, we must be especially vigilant—slow down, put the phone away, obey school bus and traffic laws, and watch for pedestrians, bicyclists and e-bike riders. Law enforcement will continue to educate and enforce the laws, but we need every driver and rider to do their part. A few seconds of patience and one responsible decision can prevent a tragedy and help keep roads in Monmouth County safe for all.”

Commissioner Director Arnone concluded by talking about everyone’s responsibility in safer roadways.

“Today's message is really a simple one: safe streets don't happen by accident,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We are encouraging every municipality to take a fresh look at its roads and pedestrian infrastructure as the school year begins and to ask a simple question: What can we do today to make our streets safer tomorrow? As our children head back to school, let's make safety part of our daily routine and work together to ensure that everyone who uses our roads gets home safely.”

The press conference was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.