More Movie Production In Monmouth County

The comedy franchise, which stars Adam Sandler and features a group of longtime friends in the original films, is returning for another installment. Filming is expected to create temporary activity in the area, while showcasing Keansburg’s familiar Shore scenery on the big screen. Keansburg officials have experience working with film productions and maintain a permitting process for movie and television projects. The borough joins a growing list of New Jersey communities attracting Hollywood productions, including nearby Middletown, where several major projects have filmed in recent years.