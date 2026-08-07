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More Movie Production In Monmouth County

WBJB
Published August 7, 2026 at 5:59 AM EDT
Main parking lot gate to the Keansburg Amusement Park and Fishing Pier
Tom Brennan
Main parking lot gate to the Keansburg Amusement Park and Fishing Pier

A Hollywood sequel is coming to the Jersey Shore. Production for “Grown Ups 3” is expected to take place in Keansburg at the end of August, bringing a major movie crew to the borough.

The comedy franchise, which stars Adam Sandler and features a group of longtime friends in the original films, is returning for another installment. Filming is expected to create temporary activity in the area, while showcasing Keansburg’s familiar Shore scenery on the big screen. Keansburg officials have experience working with film productions and maintain a permitting process for movie and television projects. The borough joins a growing list of New Jersey communities attracting Hollywood productions, including nearby Middletown, where several major projects have filmed in recent years.
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Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment