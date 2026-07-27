Rumson Fatal Crash Under Investigation

On Thursday, July 23, at approximately 12:37 p.m., members of the Rumson Police Department responded to the intersection of Ridge Road (Hartshorne Lane) and Navesink Avenue for a reported vehicle-versus-bicycle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male driver was operating a 2024 Isuzu work truck travelling east on Hartshorne Lane when he collided with a cyclist riding a Giant brand bicycle.

The 67-year-old male cyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:27 p.m.

The driver remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Rumson Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Lay at 732-431-7160 ext. 7169 or Rumson Police Department Detective Stephanie Stack at 732-842-0500.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.