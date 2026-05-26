Long Branch Woman Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Jennifer Perez-Martinez, 19, has been charged with first-degree Vehicular Homicide and second-degree Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.

On Friday, May 1, at approximately 8:46 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to the area of 258 Broadway for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

An investigation by the Long Branch Police Department, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Unit, and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, revealed that Perez-Martinez was operating her vehicle while impaired in a designated school zone when she struck a male pedestrian who was attempting to enter his parked vehicle on Broadway. Investigation further revealed Perez-Martinez then left the scene in her vehicle.

The pedestrian, later identified as Armindo A. Vieira, 57, of West Long Branch, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 9:38 pm.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Perez-Martinez is represented by Matthew Jordan Esq., with an office in Neptune Township.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until being found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.