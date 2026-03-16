Severe Weather on the Way
Forecasters say strong thunderstorms could impact parts of Monmouth County and Ocean County today.
The National Weather Service warns damaging winds will be the primary threat, with gusts between 50 and 55 miles per hour possible starting this afternoon. Heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are also in the forecast. Rainfall totals could reach an inch and a half in some areas, raising the risk of localized flash flooding. After the storms move through, much colder and drier weather is expected by tomorrow.