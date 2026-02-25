© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Wall Township's Good Sports Dome Collapses During Blizzard

WBJB | By Dan Connors
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:20 PM EST
FILE PHOTO: An inflatable air dome uses air pressure to hold up it's fabric shell.
On Monday, the blizzard popped Good Sports' bubble. The company's inflatable dome collapsed from the weight of the snow.

Nobody was injured during the incident. The co-owner, Danny Pepe, gave a statement to News 12, stating how he was near what they call “the bubble," controlling the pressure to try and prevent the collapse.

Good Sports worked with the Wall Township police to secure the area and are now talking with experts and contractors to assess the damage and find out what actions need to be taken. The company posted on their website that all activities that take place in the bubble are paused. Once a plan is made, each program head will email those involved with the details.
