New York Man Convicted for Aggravated Assault and Weapons Charges
A Brooklyn man has been convicted in a 2023 shooting that injured a man and woman in Freehold Borough.
Prosecutors say 51-year-old Damian Bell shot both victims after an argument turned violent inside a Center Street home. The woman was hit while trying to flee with her young child. Bell fled the scene and was arrested months later in North Carolina. Following a two-week trial, he was found guilty of aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he's sentenced on October 16th.