New York Man Convicted for Aggravated Assault and Weapons Charges

WBJB
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

A Brooklyn man has been convicted in a 2023 shooting that injured a man and woman in Freehold Borough.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Damian Bell shot both victims after an argument turned violent inside a Center Street home. The woman was hit while trying to flee with her young child. Bell fled the scene and was arrested months later in North Carolina. Following a two-week trial, he was found guilty of aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he's sentenced on October 16th.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime