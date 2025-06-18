Long Branch Man Sentenced to 10 Years on Drug Charges

A Long Branch man has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in a cocaine distribution network operating in Ocean and Monmouth counties, authorities said.

Ralph Durand, 58, was sentenced this week following his guilty plea in February to possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Durand was identified during a multi-agency investigation conducted between December 2022 and May 2023, along with co-conspirator Octavaeous Jenkins of Toms River. Law enforcement determined residences in Long Branch, South Toms River, and Brick were used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said.

In May 2023, Durand and Jenkins were observed meeting in Eatontown and were arrested after being found with about one kilogram of cocaine. Search warrants later executed at the three residences led to the seizure of approximately 1.25 kilograms of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 50 heroin doses, $55,000 in cash, and over $488,000 in bank funds linked to Durand’s operation, officials said.