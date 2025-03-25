Keyport Man Faces 14 Years for Sexual Misconduct Involving a Juvenile

On Thursday, March 12, 2025, before the Honorable Henry Butehorn, J.S.C., Ricardo Negron, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree Manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), along with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Sexual Conduct. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Negron faces up to 14 years in a New Jersey State Prison. Negron will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed pursuant to the provisions of the New Jersey No Early Release Act (NERA). Negron will also be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and will be required to register under Megan’s Law once released from custody.

The guilty plea stems from a collaborative investigation initiated in February 2024, led by Detective Michelle Tucker of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Detective Eric Devlin of the Keyport Police Department. The investigation determined that Negron took a sexually compromising photograph of a juvenile family member while the juvenile was asleep. Negron then shared the photograph over a social media platform.

Negron’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025, before Judge Butehorn.

The case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutors Keri-Leigh Schaefer and Joseph Competello of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and High Tech Bureau, respectively. Negron is represented by the Law Offices of Brian J. Neary, Esq., Hackensack, New Jersey.