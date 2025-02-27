Long Branch Man Charged with Financial Crimes for $44K Theft

Jacob Gindi, 33, is charged with third-degree Bad Checks and third-degree Theft by Deception.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit was initiated upon receipt of a referral by the Deal Police Department, which noted that in December 2024, they received word of fraudulent activity that had taken place at a bank branch in the borough. The investigation revealed that several months earlier, Gindi had deposited a check for $44,500.

The funds were withdrawn from the account through a series of bank transfers, debit card purchases, and the purchase of a bank check, made in quick succession, before the $44,500 check cleared. The check was later returned for insufficient funds.

Gindi turned himself in to authorities yesterday and was released on a summons pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen, Director of the Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Gindi is being represented by Brian Ansell, Esq. and Kevin Clark, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.

Anyone with further information about Gindi’s activities is asked to contact MCPO Detective Sgt. Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443. A photograph of Gindi accompanies this release.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.