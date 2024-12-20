Netflix Production Studio Plan Approved by Two Monmouth County Towns

The first phase of Netflix’s $900 million dollar project has gained approval from the panning boards of Eatontown and Oceanport. The complex, which will include 12 soundstages, office buildings, retail shops and more, will spread across both towns within Fort Monmouth. The approvals apply to the first of two phases of plans, with the second phase still under review. The plan also needs the approval of the Monmouth County Planning Board before construction can begin.

This facility would be Netflix's second largest, behind their New Mexico property ABQ Studios. The plans estimate the creation of 1,500 permanent production jobs and more than 3,500 construction-related jobs.