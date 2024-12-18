© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Howell Township Sued by Developer After Warehouse Proposal Rejected

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published December 18, 2024 at 7:13 AM EST

In September, the Howell Township Planning Board unanimously rejected a proposal to build over 200,000 square feet of warehouse and office space on Victory Road. The developer, AAVRHW Property, has now filed a lawsuit against the Township for their allegedly “arbitrary” and “unreasonable” decision.

When residents were first informed of the proposal more than 2 years ago, they organized to stop the plans, citing environmental and traffic concerns.
Scott Pendell
