Howell Township Sued by Developer After Warehouse Proposal Rejected
In September, the Howell Township Planning Board unanimously rejected a proposal to build over 200,000 square feet of warehouse and office space on Victory Road. The developer, AAVRHW Property, has now filed a lawsuit against the Township for their allegedly “arbitrary” and “unreasonable” decision.
When residents were first informed of the proposal more than 2 years ago, they organized to stop the plans, citing environmental and traffic concerns.