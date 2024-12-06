Sickles Set To Re-Open

After abruptly closing in March 2024, it appears that Sickles Market in Little Silver will be back in business next summer. In a social media post Sickles announced that they had entered into an agreement with Rumson-based investment group 1663 Partners and submitted a reorganization plan in U.S. bankruptcy court.

According to the statement, the agreement "prioritizes the full payment of employment wage liabilities, including two weeks of severance for former employees and ensures that all outstanding gift cards be honored over time once the market re-opens."

In related news, the 8,000 square foot space abandoned by Sickles Market in Red Bank's Anderson building this past February is preparing for a new tenant. According to redbankgreen.com an unnamed "Chelsea Market style food market" will be moving in. The name of the market and opening date are unknown at this time.