New Agreement to Save Manasquan $474,000 on EMS Services Annually
A shared services partnership between Monmouth County and Manasquan goes into effect December 31st and will end the borough's current partnership with Belmar and South Monmouth EMS.
The Monmouth County-run EMS service, MedStar was launched earlier this year by the County Sheriff’s Office with a purpose of assisting municipalities facing difficulties maintaining EMS coverage. MedStar’s services come at no additional cost to the borough and the new agreement eliminates $474,000 from Manasquan’s annual municipal tax obligations.