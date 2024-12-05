© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
New Agreement to Save Manasquan $474,000 on EMS Services Annually

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A shared services partnership between Monmouth County and Manasquan goes into effect December 31st and will end the borough's current partnership with Belmar and South Monmouth EMS.

The Monmouth County-run EMS service, MedStar was launched earlier this year by the County Sheriff’s Office with a purpose of assisting municipalities facing difficulties maintaining EMS coverage. MedStar’s services come at no additional cost to the borough and the new agreement eliminates $474,000 from Manasquan’s annual municipal tax obligations.
