Three Traffic-Related Deaths in Monmouth County over Holiday Weekend

On Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck in Howell at the intersection of Route 9 and Strickland Road. That same night, a cyclist was struck in West Long Branch near Route 36 and Monmouth Road according to News12 NJ.

On Monday, one person was killed in an accident involving a dump truck in Colts Neck.

Data from the New Jersey State Police Fatal Crash Statistics show 48 traffic related deaths this year as of Tuesday morning. Statewide, there has been an increase of over 14% in fatalities over this time last year. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported a nationwide decrease of about 3% in the first half of 2024.