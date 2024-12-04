Holiday Made in Monmouth to Return Dec. 14th

Admission is free and the items available for purchase include art, jewelry, home decor, food and more.

“Our annual Holiday Made in Monmouth expo will be a one-stop shop featuring more than 250 vendors offering products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The Made in Monmouth expo started in 2012 and has expanded from a yearly event to twice a year, one in the spring and another in the early winter. This free event helps promote and support small businesses and encourages visitors to shop local."

Find all the details at Made in Monmouth