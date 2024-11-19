1st New Store in Monmouth Mall Overhaul to Open Wednesday
Two weeks after closing their store within Monmouth Mall, Barnes & Noble is setting up shop in a newly built building just a few hundred yards from their old location.
The official opening takes place at 9am on Wednesday with author and comedian James Murray cutting the ribbon and signing copies of his books. This is part of a massive overhaul of Monmouth Mall spearheaded by Kushner Companies who plan to transform the space into an open-air shopping center and residential development.