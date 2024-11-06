Ocean County Judge Orders Mental Health Evaluation for Woman Accused of Lying About Child's Leukemia

Alicia Campbell, 37, of Mays Landing was indicted in January on the charges of theft, financial facilitation, and forgery after being accused of stealing from a golf course in Waretown, where she was employed at the time. In her capacity as Lifestyle Director of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course, the total theft of funds exceeded $175,000.

In April, Campbell was granted an adjournment for her case after submitting documents claiming her child was suffering from leukemia and needed to be rushed to a hospital in Texas. In August, Campbell requested another adjournment due to her child continuing to receive care. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined the supporting documents to be forgeries and found that neither Campbell nor her child had ever been to the hospital in question.

October 29, Campbell was charged with tampering with public records or information, impersonation, forgery, obstruction of justice, and making an unsworn false statement to authorities.

NJ.com reports that an Ocean County Superior Court judge has ordered Campbell have a mental health evaluation in lieu of her false claims.