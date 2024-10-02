Monmouth County Kicks off Fall Tourism with Press Conference

On Tuesday, the Commissioners along with representatives from a number of Monmouth County municipalities met within Bell Works in Holmdel to discuss initiatives to bolster local businesses as we come out of the summer boom of beach tourism. County Commissioner Director, Thomas A. Arnone discussed programs such as Grown in Monmouth which aims to promote local agriculture as we enter pumpkin picking season. Arnone also mentioned Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth which spotlights local breweries, distilleries and wineries.

Bob Zuckerman, the executive director of the Red Bank RiverCenter, was recognized for his contributions to local tourism. Zuckerman launched Red Bank Oktoberfest which ran for its 2nd year late last month. October 1st has been declared Bob Zuckerman Day. Zuckerman is stepping down from his role at the Red Bank RiverCenter at the end of the year.

