County Towns Pen Letter Against Offshore Wind Energy Lines
According to TapInto Holmdel/Colts Neck, mayors in shore towns penned a letter to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) urging the board to indefinitely defer any award of offshore contracts related to offshore wind energy transmission lines.
Mayors from Manasquan, Sea Girt, Howell and Wall Township are some towns targeted for offshore wind cable transmission lines. A main concern was growing cost as well as the letter expressed serious concerns about the potential health and safety risks of routing up to 6,400 MW of high-voltage cables through residential neighborhoods, as well as the disruption to public activities.