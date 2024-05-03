NJOT To Begin Free Shuttle Service Between Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea Until Shark River Bridge Repairs Are Done

To accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists wishing to go between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea, a free

shuttle bus will begin running tomorrow, Wednesday, May 1 at 6 a.m. It will begin at the Belmar Train Station and run in a continuous loop, traveling on Route 71/Main Street northbound in Belmar and then back down River Road to 8th Avenue before using Route 35 to cross the Shark River. The bus will take the Sylvania Avenue exit and travel down Route 71/Main Street southbound in Avon-by-the Sea to Washington Street, Station Street, and Jefferson Avenue before going back up Route 71/Main Street northbound to Sylvania Avenue across the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River back to Belmar.

This temporary shuttle bus will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week during construction. The service will end when the repairs are completed and the Route 71 Bridge over the Shark River reopens to vehicles and pedestrians. The bus can hold 16 passengers, is ADA accessible, and has bicycle carrying capability. There are 9 bus stops (map attached) and passengers should look for the “Shuttle Bus” signs (photo attached) at the following locations:

Stops in Belmar

1) West Railroad Ave & 10th Ave (Belmar Train Station)

2) Main Street & 10th Avenue

3) Main Street & 8th Avenue

4) River Road & Main Street

5) West Railroad Avenue & 7th Avenue

Stops in Avon-by-the-Sea

6) Main Street & Sylvania

7) Main Street & Washington Avenue

8) Jefferson Avenue & Main Street

9) Main Street & Garfield Avenue

Route 71/Main Street remains closed and detoured in both directions. The following detours will remain in

place until the repairs are completed:

Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea Detour:

• Motorists on Route 71/Main Street northbound will be directed to turn left onto 8th Avenue

• Turn right on Route 35 northbound

• Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon by the Sea

Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon-by-the-Sea to Belmar Detour:

• Motorists on Route 71/Main Street southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue

• Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar

• Take Route 35 over the Shark River Bridge into Belmar

• Turn left onto 8th Avenue and follow to Route 71/Main Street

The Route 71 Bridge over Shark River, built in 1932, is currently non-operational following a mechanical

malfunction that took place on March 1. The bridge was successfully opened to marine traffic on March 12

and is secured in the open position. Under federal law, NJDOT is legally obligated to allow marine traffic to

pass, as it has the right of way. Consequently, the bridge must remain in the open position to allow all

marine traffic to pass until emergency repairs are complete. However, it may be necessary to close the

Channel to marine traffic at times for safety reasons during the repair.

NJDOT understands the impact this has on the local community and is advancing the repair design as

quickly as possible to expedite full functionality of the bridge. Parts for the repair are being fabricated. The

goal is to complete the work by Memorial Day. Route 71/Main Street will be closed and detoured during

construction.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are

encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information

