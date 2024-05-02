Monmouth County Announces New Free Transportation Program for Residents

The wellness transportation program is a collaboration between the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and NJ transportation service, EZ Ride. All county residents over the age of 18 are eligible for up to two round trips per week to medical, wellness, and nutritional appointments. In addition to doctor appointments, this includes trips to places like the grocery store or pharmacy.

This service is available regardless of income. Children may ride as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Wheelchairs cannot be accommodated under this program and a working cell phone is required.

A transportation coordinator is available to schedule trips Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and Monday through Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. by phone at 732-431-7448. Trips may be taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no service available on Sunday. For more information, call 732-431-7448 or email MCTransportCoordinator@co.monmouth.nj.us

Assistance acquiring a cell phone is available through Monmouth ACTS. Call 732-683-2102 or go to www.monmouthacts.org to learn more.