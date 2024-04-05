3 NJ Bakers to Appear in Food Network Show

"Next Baking Master: Paris" premieres in May on Food Network and features 10 American competitors facing off while having access to French baking experts and renown pastry shops.

Representing the state of New Jersey are Robert Toland from Willingboro, Jennalyn Walbot from Union and Joe Settepani from Morganville. Settepani is the owner of Bruno’s Bakery & Gelateria in Freehold. Bruno’s is a family operated business that began in New York in 1973 and continues today in New Jersey, specializing in wedding cakes and catering services.

