Study Finds Surrounding Area of Red Bank Train Station Needs Redevelopment

New York firm BFJ Planning completed a preliminary investigation in a step towards developing a high-density transit village around the train station. The distinction of the land being “in need of redevelopment” allows Red Bank Borough to supersede existing zoning regulations, apply for state subsidies and gives access to other tools to facilitate redevelopment.

The majority of the land in question is owned by NJ Transit and Denholtz Properties, which built The Rail, a 57-unit residential complex alongside the station. The borough’s next step is to work with landowners to develop a plan.

The Borough Planning Board is holding a public hearing on the study April 10th and 7pm at Borough Hall.

