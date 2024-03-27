Monmouth University Poll finds One Third of Americans Want to Settle Abroad

The poll asked several questions to build on data collected by the Gallup Organization going back to 1948. The most striking finding is that one third of Americans answered they would like to settle in another country. At no point in eleven polls between 1948 and 1995 was this figure above 13%. Half of people under the age of 35 want to relocate, the most of any age group. Independents are more likely than democrats or republicans to want to move away at 41%.

Full results of the poll can be found here: Desire to Move Out of The Country Has Tripled Since 1974 | Monmouth University Polling Institute | Monmouth University