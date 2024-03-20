Keansburg Man Sentenced For Possession of Large Quantity of Narcotics

On Friday, March 15, 2024, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Christie Bevacqua, J.S.C., Davidson Jules, 42, of Keansburg, was sentenced to 12 years in a New Jersey State Prison on a charge of first-degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, in excess of 5 ounces, and 5 years with a 42-month-period of parole ineligibility on a charge of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Those two sentences will run concurrently.

Jules previously entered a plea on January 8, 2024.

The charges stem from a cooperative investigation involving detectives from the Keansburg Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Bayshore Task Force in the spring of 2023.

The investigation culminated when members of the Keansburg Police Department, the Bayshore Task Force, Tinton Falls Police Department, Union Beach Police Department, and Holmdel Police Department executed search warrants on Jules’ residence, as well as his storage unit in Tinton Falls, on May 1, 2023. During the search, police recovered over 5 ounces of cocaine, over ½ ounce of heroin, methamphetamines, and a firearm, as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell. Jules was represented by Nikole Pezzullo, Esq., of Freehold.