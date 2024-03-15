Monmouth County Commissioner Director Delivers State of the County Address

Of the many topics discussed at the livestreamed event, Arnone emphasized the county’s work to lower the property tax burden on homeowners through cost-saving measures such as shared services with municipalities. Arnone spoke about the county’s collaborations with shore towns to increase summer tourism as well as the county’s efforts to showcase local businesses through programs such as Grown in Monmouth.

“Everyone has different opinions on a variety of topics, but I can tell you one thing, everyone in this room will do everything they can to make Monmouth County a better place to live. I look forward to working on our 2024 goals and sharing the success stories with our residents.”

