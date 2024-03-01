Monmouth ACTS Launches Integrated Navigation System

“It is the shared mission of our Monmouth County government and the many agencies and organizations throughout the County to provide easier access to services for our residents,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are proud to offer this program to our residents, so that with one phone call, they are able to find resources for food insecurities, housing stability, mental health care, employment services, childcare and much more.”

The Navigation System is the latest initiative from Monmouth ACTS, which strives to better connect Monmouth County residents with services that will improve their lives. A fully integrated electronic referral system, residents can call the Navigation System “Warm Line,” a phone line that is staffed by several trained and compassionate social workers and be directly connected to potential resources throughout the County. The Navigation System was created to reduce information overload, improve access, follow up and connections, and track results for residents.

Residents may call the Warm Line at 732-683-8959 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A social worker will ask the resident questions to better understand their unique needs, before connecting them to potential resources in the Monmouth County area, including County Departments and Divisions, social service agencies and the many organizations that make up Monmouth ACTS. If the resident grants permission for their information to be shared, the social worker can refer the resident to services directly, and ensure that an agency is following up with the resident to meet their needs via an electronic referral and tracking system.

“We have always said, ‘There is no wrong door to access services in Monmouth County,’” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Human Services. “What’s amazing about the Navigation System is that it is truly one door, or one phone number, through which you’ll find countless potential services. Our trained and compassionate social workers will carefully work with our residents and personally guide them to or connect them directly with a multitude of services. This means that with one phone call, residents can receive assistance for multiple needs simultaneously.”

The Navigation System allows the social worker to determine the type of referral based upon the resident’s needs: The social worker may decide to transfer the resident to an agency(s) via a three-way call or may need to act as coordinator of multiple agencies and services if the resident’s needs are significant and complex. Monmouth ACTS leadership has also set expectations and goals for participating agencies and partners – agencies must contact residents within two business days of receiving the electronic referral, and after 30 days agencies must update the Navigation System with results and information, including if the resident’s needs were met.

“The launch of this ground-breaking Navigation System would not have been possible without the support of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, the hard-working Office of Monmouth ACTS team, and the determination of the staff within the Department of Human Services,” said Peter-Donnell Boynton, Chair of the Monmouth ACTS Advisory Council (MAAC) and Director of the Monmouth County Department of Human Services. “We’re continuing to listen closely to our residents about their needs, in order to provide them with new initiatives such as this and continue to serve them better, together.”