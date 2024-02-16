19-Year-Old Arrested Following Howell Armed Robbery

Giancarlo Nevarez of Millstone has been charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 13th, police responded to reports of a shot fired off Route 9 in Howell Township.

An ongoing investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Howell Police Department has revealed that a male victim contacted Nevarez through social media to sell him a couple pairs of high-end sneakers. When the two met for the exchange, Nevarez drew a firearm, fired a shot, and left with the sneakers. There were no injuries resulting from the gunshot.