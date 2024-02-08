Howell Man Who Killed Pet Cat Sentenced to 4 ½ Years

When police responded to an unrelated matter at the Howell residence of 29-year-old Christopher Sanchez in late March of 2023, they discovered the body of a cat outside the home. An investigation by members of the Howell Township Police Department and the Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division determined that the cat, named Lilith, belonged to Sanchez, who had used a sharp instrument to kill the animal and had recorded video footage of the act. In December, Sanchez pled guilty to charges related to animal cruelty as well as simple assault for physically attacking his roommate following the killing.

In addition to the prison term, Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Scott C. Arnette listed several other requirements including to never make contact with the victim of the assault, to surrender all privately owned firearms, and to never own or live in a residence with any pet or animal. He was also ordered to pay $525 in restitution to cover the cost of the necropsy that disproved his initial claim to authorities that the cat’s death was a mercy killing necessitated by her being mortally injured from being struck by a vehicle.