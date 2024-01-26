© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Matawan Man Admits to Killing His Father and Hiding the Body in 2022

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published January 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has revealed that 32-year-old Kenneth Knapp Jr. of Matawan pled guilty to charges of first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and second-degree Desecration of Human Remains earlier this week.

On May 1st 2022, police responded to conduct a welfare check on 58-year-old victim Kenneth Knapp Sr. after friends and family had been unable to contact him. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in the basement of the home the two men shared. An investigation by the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Matawan Police Department found that Knapp, a former collegiate wrestler, had assaulted and killed his father in the home’s bathroom a week before the body was found.

Knapp Jr. Was taken into custody August 19th, 2022. Sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for April 18th.
Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County ProsecutorCrime
