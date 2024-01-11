Two Monmouth County Men Sentenced Following 2022 Double Homicide

21-year-old Gabriel Braithwaite of Keansburg has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for two counts of first-degree murder. 24-year-old accomplice Jeron Dearin of Aberdeen has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

On January 19th, 2022, 18-year-old Samore Edwards of Plainfield and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams of New Brunswick were gunned down in an execution-style shooting in Neptune Township. Police found the victims in a parked car. Edwards was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene, while Williams was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

An investigation by the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Neptune Township Police Department, and the Keansburg Police Department determined that Dearin drove Braithwaite, his cousin, from Keansburg to the scene of the shooting and back, whereas Braithwaite was the one who pulled the trigger. The pair were arrested shortly after the shooting and have remained in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since.

New Jersey’s No Early Release Act ensures both men must serve at least 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.