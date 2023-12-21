Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Hazlet Teen

He left his home at approximately 7:30pm on Saturday, December 16th and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white skeleton design, dark colored cargo pants and sneakers. He stands approximately 5-foot-8, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has short-cropped hair, with a distinctive small scar above his left eye. He has also been known to wear a black ski mask and is believed to have travelled to Manhattan, possibly by train.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Russell Surdi, Jr. at 732-264-6565, Ext. 2112.