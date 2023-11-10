© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Suspect Identified in Nashville Shooting That Killed Local Musician

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
Jillian Ludwig playing at The Chubby Pickle in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/jillianludwigmusic/
Jillian Ludwig playing at The Chubby Pickle in 2022

A stray bullet wounded Jillian Ludwig Wednesday night. She died Thursday.

Shaquille Taylor was shooting at a car when a stray bullet struck 18-year-old college freshman, Jillian Ludwig, who was walking on a track in a park across the street. It was an hour before she was found by a passerby and was taken to a local hospital where she died. Taylor, 29, has a history of violent crime. He has previously been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering and was released in May for incompetence to stand trial. The May 19th court order explains that Taylor had developed pneumonia at birth, which led to a brain infection, and that he continues to function at a kindergarten level.

Jillian Ludwig was a recent graduate of Wall Township High School in her first year at Belmont University.
Scott Pendell
