Wawa Gives “Cheers to Classrooms” in Mid-Atlantic with Free Any Size Hot Coffee for Teachers and Administration Every Day in September

Wawa, PA (September 1, 2023) – Wawa, Inc., is thrilled to announce today the return of its month-long “Cheers to

Classrooms” celebration from September 1 – September 30 that will recognize teachers and school administration

who educate, guide and inspire children with the following support:

• Free Any Size Hot Coffee for Teachers & School Administration

All day, every day from September 1 - 30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school

administration in Mid-Atlantic states including PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington, D.C.

Faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register to receive offer.

• $50,000 Cheers to Classrooms Mid-Atlantic Fund

Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for

school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 matching fund to support Mid-Atlantic schools.

Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding

criteria could receive matching funds.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and

administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director

of Store Operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to

welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!”