Freehold Borough Shooting Incident Under Investigation

At approximately 7:14 a.m., members of the Freehold Borough Police Department responded to the 70 block of Center Street for the report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department continue to investigate the shooting incident. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Rich Schwerthoffer at 732-462-4200.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com