Toms River Woman Charged With Unauthorized Practice of Medicine, Forgery, Health Care Claims, Fraud, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office. Investigation revealed that between March 2022 and June 2023, Macburnie was seeing and treating patients while posing as a licensed medical practitioner, working out of Shore Medical Associates located at 601 Route 37 West, Suite 101, in Toms River. Macburnie presented herself as Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit – a relative of Macburnie’s with an active license to practice medicine. During this time frame, Macburnie was prescribing medications, including controlled dangerous substances, to patients.

Further investigation revealed that Macburnie issued multiple prescriptions written under the name of Dr. Almazon-Condit, and submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for services rendered during time periods when Dr. Almazon-Condit was unable to see and treat patients.

On July 26, 2023, Macburnie was taken into custody by Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Agents from the DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office without incident. She is presently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Special Agent in Charge Ortiz urge anyone who believes they were seen and/or treated by Macburnie to contact Detective Joseph Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad at (732) 929-2027, extension 3532.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Special Agent in Charge Ortiz acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office, and Toms River Township Police Department, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).