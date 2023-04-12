WILDFIRE UPDATE: Manchester Township – Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire

The fire has grown to 2,500 acres and is 10% contained.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Lakehurst from Division St. to Route 70, Horicon Ave, and Beckerville Road. Approximately 170 structures were evacuated in Manchester and Lakehurst.

75 structures are threatened.

Residents evacuated have been relocated to the Manchester Township High School and are being supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

ROAD CLOSURES

Route 539 is closed from Route 70 to Long Swamp Road.

Route 70 is closed Lakehurst Circle to Beckerville West Road.

Horicon Ave is closed.

Backfiring operations continue by Forest Fire Service personnel. Structure protection is being provided by local volunteer fire departments.

Please remember, "No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!"