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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Tye Dye Workshop for TEENS

Tye Dye Workshop for TEENS

Create a one-of-a-kind tie-dye shirt in this fun, hands-on workshop for teens! (A Teen Arts Workshop)

Participants will learn simple folding and dyeing techniques, experiment with color combinations, and leave with a custom wearable design. All materials are provided.

Kula Urban Farm
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Kula Urban Farm
115 Atkins Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-455-0511
info@teenartsnj.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paper-making-pulp-printing-with-frontline-arts-tickets-1989025924082?aff=oddtdtcreator#location