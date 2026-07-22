Tye Dye Workshop for TEENS
Tye Dye Workshop for TEENS
Create a one-of-a-kind tie-dye shirt in this fun, hands-on workshop for teens! (A Teen Arts Workshop)
Participants will learn simple folding and dyeing techniques, experiment with color combinations, and leave with a custom wearable design. All materials are provided.
Kula Urban Farm
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Kula Urban Farm
115 Atkins AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-455-0511
info@teenartsnj.org