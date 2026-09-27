Teen Arts New Jersey (TANJ) invites families to celebrate the culmination of its six-month Youth Arts Initiative with a free community arts festival

on Sunday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Asbury Park. Students, families and community members are invited to experience live music, visual art, film, circus arts, open-mic performances and hands-on creative activities at House of Independents, Parlor Gallery, The ShowRoom Cinema and Over the Moon Art Studios.

The TANJ Youth Arts Festival is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

LEARN MORE:

https://teenartsnj.org/the-tanj-youth-arts-festival/

