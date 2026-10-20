The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & The Telltale Heart
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & The Telltale Heart
Classic Radio Road Show presents two of Americas most enduring tales of terror! Written only 23 years apart, Sleepy Hollow follows Icabod Crane as he confronts the Headless Hessian. The Telltale Heart may have been inspired by a real murder case in Salem Massachusetts in 1830. Don't miss these chilling stories presented as radio plays. Leigh Pezet will play jazz sax before the plays begin and refreshments will be served afterward. This is a benefit performance for the host church.
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
$15
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Classic Radio Road Show
(732)513-8234
classicradioroadshow@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
duanenoch@gmail.com
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
95 Cambridge Dr.Aberdeen, New Jersey 07747
(732)583-1118
crossofglory@verizon.net