The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & The Telltale Heart

Classic Radio Road Show presents two of Americas most enduring tales of terror! Written only 23 years apart, Sleepy Hollow follows Icabod Crane as he confronts the Headless Hessian. The Telltale Heart may have been inspired by a real murder case in Salem Massachusetts in 1830. Don't miss these chilling stories presented as radio plays. Leigh Pezet will play jazz sax before the plays begin and refreshments will be served afterward. This is a benefit performance for the host church.