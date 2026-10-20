© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & The Telltale Heart

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & The Telltale Heart

Classic Radio Road Show presents two of Americas most enduring tales of terror! Written only 23 years apart, Sleepy Hollow follows Icabod Crane as he confronts the Headless Hessian. The Telltale Heart may have been inspired by a real murder case in Salem Massachusetts in 1830. Don't miss these chilling stories presented as radio plays. Leigh Pezet will play jazz sax before the plays begin and refreshments will be served afterward. This is a benefit performance for the host church.

Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
$15
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Classic Radio Road Show
(732)513-8234
classicradioroadshow@gmail.com
https://classicradioroadshow.org

Artist Group Info

duanenoch@gmail.com
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
95 Cambridge Dr.
Aberdeen, New Jersey 07747
(732)583-1118
crossofglory@verizon.net
https://coglcnj.org